51% Attack Bleeds More Than $5M From Ethereum Classic By Cointelegraph

51% Attack Bleeds More Than $5M From Ethereum Classic
A recent 51% attack that impacted (ETC) is believed to have resulted in approximately $5.6 million worth of the cryptocurrency being double-spent.
A report published by Aleksey Studnev of blockchain forensics firm Bitquery on August 5 has revealed the extent of the incident, with Bitquery estimating that the attacker made off with 807,260 ETC.
