50 Cent Slams Emmys for Snubbing ‘Power’ Again

It is hardly the first time for the ‘Power’ actor/creator to criticize the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences as he previously also accused the academy of racism.

50 Cent is attacking the 2020 Emmy Awards with some tough messages. The actor/rapper took to his Instagram account to express his feelings after his TV series “Power” earned zero nominations at the upcoming awards-giving event.

“ok here it is Emmy’s, My Black a** for your consideration to kiss,” he wrote on Tuesday, August 4 alongside a picture of a black man’s bottom. “F**k your organization I only care about NAACP awards.”

In the comment section, fans showed support to the “In Da Club” rapper. “Fck they trophies. Being number 1 in the hood is priceless,” one fan commented. Thinking that Fiddy’s posts on the photo-sharing platform were all gems, another fan added, “I just be liking everything this dude post lmao.” Meanwhile someone else suggested Fofty to “create your own academy.”

It is hardly the first time for the hip-hop star to criticize the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “The EMMY’s can kiss my black a** in slow motion,” he wrote back in 2019. “F**k em I’m #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling a** old people anyway.”

He also accused the organization of racism. “I’d like to say it’s racial. That’s the easy way to get out of things. I just think [the voters] overlook it,” he said.

This year’s Emmys will go virtual due to Coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made last month in a letter from this year’s Emmy executive producers sent to key acting nominees. “As you’ve probably guessed, we’re not going to be asking you to come to the Microsoft Theatre in downtown L.A. on September 20th,” read the letter. “This year, it’s still going to be TV industry’s biggest night out… but we’ll come to you!”

The TV Academy also claimed in the letter that they’re “going to make you look fabulous” in addition to “exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique ‘on screen’ moments.”

The 2020 Primetime Emmys announced its nominations on Tuesday, July 28. “Ozark“, “Watchmen“, “Succession“, “Dead to Me“, “Killing Eve” and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the nominations with three nods apiece. Jimmy Kimmel will serve as the host.