1990s Rapper Busta Rhymes Lost 100 LBS; Back In Shape!!

Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes gained a massive amount of weight in recent years. At one point – the 6 foot 1 rapper blew up to almost 400 pounds. It wasn’t pretty:

But that’s all changed. MTO News learned that Busta has changed up his diet over the past few months – and is eating healthy. He’s lost a bunch of weight, and has gained most of his old muscle back.

Since the quarantine, Busta has been exercising and showing off his new shape. He looks good for a nearly 50 year old man.

Look at him now: