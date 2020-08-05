Home Entertainment 1990s Rapper Busta Rhymes Lost 100 LBS; Back In Shape!!

1990s Rapper Busta Rhymes Lost 100 LBS; Back In Shape!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Legendary rapper Busta Rhymes gained a massive amount of weight in recent years. At one point – the 6 foot 1 rapper blew up to almost 400 pounds. It wasn’t pretty:

busta_fatso-2

RELATED ARTICLES

©