12 new COVID-19 cases as state declared hotspot by QLD

NSW has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state’s total to 3,631.

One of the new cases is in hotel quarantine and one is locally acquired but with an unknown source.

“As we have been saying for some weeks, NSW is at a critical stage in this pandemic as is evidenced by, unfortunately, the worsening news that was received from Victoria today,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said today.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said while numbers have been low across the state, health authorities are “most concerned” about cases without a known source.

“It is essential that we find any, as yet, undetected chains of transmission and break them,” she said.

“The earlier we can find a chain of transmission, the earlier we can stop it.”

Hours later, the NSW premier announced anyone travelling into the state from Victoria must quarantine for 14 days at their own expense.

NSW recorded close to 10,000 more tests in the last hours than the previous day.

A sign outside Greenway Park Public School. ()

There were 22,087 tests reported in the -hour reporting period, compared with 12,876 the day before.

NSW Health also announced a previously reported case attended Kids Learning Academy in Busby while infectious on July 29.

It is a child of another reported case linked with Mounties in Mount Pritchard.

“The centre is closed for deep cleaning while contact tracing is underway,” NSW Health said in a statement.