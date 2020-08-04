Zonnique Is Expecting Her First Child!

Congrats are in order for Zonnique who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Badhunta Izzy!

The 24-year-old is 5 months along, according to PEOPLE, and looking goodT with the baby bump!

“Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out,” Zonnique told PEOPLE. “This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!”

Zonnique said her pregnancy has been an easy one so far. “With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really hard,’ ” she says. “I never really had morning sickness.” Within the past couple weeks, Zonnique had been dodging the rumors that she was pregnant after fans started to speculate she was given her more roomier wardrobe. In other words, sis tried her best to keep it a secret until now. She talked to PEOPLE about the struggle of being pregnant during the pandemic.

“It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus,” she says. “At first, I’m like, ‘This is the perfect time, like everybody is locked in. I don’t have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide.’ ”

“But when it comes to going to doctor’s appointments, I go to all of them by myself. I ask every single time, ‘Can I bring my boyfriend?’ And they’re like, ‘No, only you can come,’ ” she continues.

“That’s been the worst part,” she adds. “I’m hoping by the time I’m ready to have the baby it will be over with. But I’m sure it won’t be, so I’ll be in there with one person, most likely. I’m just trying not to get my hopes too high anymore.”

Zonnique knows she’s a role model for her siblings, so she admits she was a little sad at first when she found out she was pregnant.