Ingrid Lunden / :
Yotpo, which develops e-commerce marketing tools, raises $75M Series E at a valuation its CEO calls “nearly a unicorn,rdquo;, bringing its total raised to $176M — “Marketing Cloud,rdquo; has become an increasingly popular concept in the world of marketing technology — used by the likes of Salesforce …
Yotpo, which develops e-commerce marketing tools, raises $75M Series E at a valuation its CEO calls "nearly a unicorn,quot;, bringing its total raised to $176M (Ingrid Lunden/)
Ingrid Lunden / :