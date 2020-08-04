Yadier Molina reveals he tested positive for coronavirus

The Cardinals have had seven players and six staff members test positive so far, with the team’s series against the Detroit Tigers being postponed. The team announced Tuesday that along with Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez and Kodi Whitley have also tested positive. The seventh player was not mentioned, presumably due to not giving the team permission to name them. The unnamed player reportedly declined to confirm their identity to a reporter.

Molina has spent all 17 seasons of his career with the Cardinals, hitting .281 with 156 home runs and 917 RBI while making All-Star games and winning two World Series.

Currently, the Cardinals have tentative plans to resume their regular-season schedule on Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said that of the 13 who have tested positive, five are currently asymptomatic. The rest of the team is currently quarantined at a hotel in Milwaukee but is hoping to head back to St. Louis Wednesday.