Yadier Molina among Cardinals who tested positive for COVID-19

Under MLB rules, teams aren’t allowed to disclose the names of players who tested positive for COVID-19 unless they are given permission. After days of speculation, Molina decided to reveal that he was one of the people who had the coronavirus.

Hours before the Cardinals were set to play the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, the team reported a positive COVID-19 test. The game was postponed, and the entire team was put into quarantine, hopeful that just one player had the virus.

On Saturday, four more players tested positive for the virus, and the rest of the four-game series at Miller Park was postponed. After two more days of quarantine and testing, MLB suspended the club’s series against the Detroit Tigers and announced 13 total members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team will be sidelined until at least Friday, but it will only be cleared to play after consecutive days of negative coronavirus tests for the club. As for Molina and his fellow teammates who tested positive, they will likely be out of action for the next two weeks.