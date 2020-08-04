Why Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette Shakeup Isn’t Really That Surprising

“We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work,” the statement read. “I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance. We still care for each other very deeply (That is why no hate or disrespectful comments will be tolerated about the other.) Please respect our privacy as well, as with the end of any relationship, it is never easy. Thank you for your understanding and love while we have shared our vulnerability with the world.”

Following the high-profile split, Clare retreated from the public eye…that is until she was announced as the next Bachelorette. In was an unexpected, but not entirely surprising, decision that came after the franchise received backlash over the pettiness and immaturity displayed by some of the women during Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor.