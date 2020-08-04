‘Who’s the Boss’ Revival in the Works: Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano

RELATED STORIES

That eternal TV question may finally get answered: A revival of Who’s the Boss? is in development, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano returning to reprise their roles, our sister site reports.

The sequel series, which will be shopped to networks and streaming services by producers Sony Pictures Television, will take place 30 years later, with Milano’s Samantha now grown up and a single mother, living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

Original stars Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) aren’t slated to appear as of yet, but they are “supportive of the new series,” and producers hope to find a way to work them in. Katherine Helmond, who co-starred as Angela’s sassy mother Mona, passed away last year.

Debuting on ABC in 1984, Who’s the Boss? starred Danza as former ball player Tony Micelli, who took a job working as a housekeeper for yuppie businesswoman Angela (Light), moving into her Connecticut home along with his daughter Samantha. The series became a Top Ten Nielsen hit and ran for eight seasons, ending its run in 1992 after a total of 196 episodes.