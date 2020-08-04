‘Who’s the Boss’ Reboot: Alyssa Milano Confirms Sitcom’s Revival

RELATED STORIES

When it came to deciding whether or not to resurrect Who’s the Boss, timing was apparently everything.

Shortly after news broke Tuesday that Sony Pictures Television is developing a revival of the ’80s sitcom, with Alyssa Milano and TV dad Tony Danza attached to star, an “excited” Milano confirmed the news on social media, before explaining, “We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you.”

The sequel series, which Sony will begin shopping to networks and streaming services, will take place 30 years later, with Milano’s Samantha now grown up and a single mother, living in the same house as the original series. The new take “will explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

Interestingly, original stars Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) aren’t slated to appear as of yet, but they are “supportive of the new series,” and producers hope to find a way to work them in. Katherine Helmond, who co-starred as Angela’s sassy mother Mona, died last year.