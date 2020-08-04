When an Actor Meets an Angel: The Love Story of Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

“I wasn’t nervous to meet her parents,” he said, “but the truth is that there is a language barrier, obviously. Her mother speaks a very tiny bit [of English], and I am not proficient in Hungarian. I’m trying, but learning is definitely an overstatement.”

Mastering his role as Palvin’s plus-one has been infinitely easier. Since making their red carpet debut in a very on-brand way at a New York Fashion Week party in September 2018, the couple have become step-and-repeat regulars. Most memorably, Sprouse turned up, Shake Shack in hand, to watch the 5-foot-9 pro work the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2018, then hand-deliver her requested post-lingerie splurge.

That move earned him more than a few boyfriend-of-the-year declarations, plus a few offers to reprise his role. The proud owner of a Dos Toros black card (it nets the user unlimited burritos), he told W, “I’m going to be the new food guy on red carpets.”

He’s also the guy in the front row, offering endless encouragement, his vows to thoroughly embarrass her with his over-the-top cheering leaving her grateful her family attended the runway show’s earlier viewing. But he simply couldn’t help playing the part of proud boyfriend.