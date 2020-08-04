We Didn’t Think We Wanted a Quarantine Show, Then We Saw the Trailer for Love in the Time of Corona

Freeform has dropped the official trailer for its quarantine limited-series, Love in the Time of Corona, and it looks like a straight shot of adorability. Who would have thought we’d actually be hungry for quarantine content all these months later?

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast’s actual homes, this series follows a variety of characters who face the trials and tribulations of quarantining together (and apart) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Estranged couples, roommate besties, and separated lovers create what appears to be a vivid tapestry of the circumstances we’re all continuing to struggle with as we practice safe social distancing.

While one couple debates having another baby during their quarantine — and yes, they must be certifiably insane — another attempts to hide the fact that they’ve separated from their daughter, who is home from college indefinitely. It has to be said though, the most relatable part of the trailer is the final scene, where roommates Oscar (Tommy Dorfman) and Elle’s (Rainey Qualley) neighbor asks from afar, “How’s your quarantine going?” And they both just respond with a deep sigh. What an absolute mood.

Love in the Time of Corona premieres Saturday, Aug. 22 at 8/7c and continues Sunday, Aug. 23 at 8/7c on Freeform.

Leslie Odom Jr., Love in the Time of CoronaPhoto: Freeform