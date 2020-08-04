Wazzu head coach warns WR against joining unity group

Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich is under fire.

Rolovich told wide receiver Kassidy Woods that joining the Pac-12 player unity group would create “an issue” with the program going forward, according to a phone call obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

Woods called Rolovich to inform him that’d he’d be opting out of the 2020 season because he has a sickle cell trait that puts him at higher risk for COVID-19 infection. Rolovich then told Woods he had no issue with him opting out, but asked if he would be joining the unity group. When Woods said yes, Rolovich responded with questionable comments.

“That’s going to be an issue if you align with them as far as future stuff,” Rolovich said, according to the Morning News. “The COVID stuff is one thing. But joining this group … it’s going to be different. If you say, ‘I’m opting out ’cause of COVID and health and safety,’ I’m good. But this group is going to change how things go in the future for everybody, at least at our school.”

Woods’ mother, Jerline Woods, tweeted Sunday that multiple Washington State players who supported the unity movement were cut and told to clean out their lockers. Washington State is expected to release a statement supporting Rolovich, according to The Dallas Morning News, and claimed no players have been removed from the team.