‘Warzone’ stadium opens: How ‘Call of Duty’ Season 5 update changes tactics, strategy

Oh baby, it’s finally here.

After months of speculation about how ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ would keep the Verdansk map fresh, the gigantic stadium opens up following the game’s Season 5 update on Tuesday night. It’s truly a game-changing shift, as a frustrating chunk of the map without much depth turns into a fascinating but dangerous flash-point of action.

There are a variety of ways to enter the stadium — including from above — and more than one level to the structure.

MORE: When will Season 5 be available for download?

Here’s everything you need to know about navigating the stadium area:

Is the stadium in ‘Warzone’ open?

The Season 5 trailer, embedded below, first revealed the stadium is indeed open. In the trailer, the roof of the stadium is exploded by what appears to be C4.

What does the inside of the ‘Warzone’ stadium look like?

The stadium holds a soccer field, but there are a couple of trucks and canvas structures on the playing surface, meaning players will have minor cover if they choose to head down to the field itself. There are three levels of seating in the stadium overlooking each other, as well as inside concourses.

Players can access the inside of the stadium from above by parachuting down at the beginning of a game or after returning from the Gulag. The main ground entrances are the West Entrance and North Entrance. There is an East Parking Lot that is open and a number of concourses and executive suites.

How can you get inside the ‘Warzone’ stadium?

Before the Season 5 update, players could walk around the stadium exterior and see turnstiles but were not able to enter the perimeter. Now, there are multiple ground-level entrances in those spots.

Tips, strategy for Season 5 stadium opening

There is almost certainly going to be an insane amount of loot and contracts within the halls of the stadium in an effort to make it worth the risk of entering, and the final circle will also take place within the stadium from time to time. It appears height advantages will be important; the third tier of the stadium seemingly provides a great line of sight on the venue without too much exposure. By contrast, running across the field could be an automatic death if there are multiple enemies in the stadium.

It will be interesting to see if the stadium becomes Boneyard 2.0 in terms of constant action, or if it will be avoided until the ends of games.

Season 5 release date, time

The Season 5 update comes out on Aug. 5 at 2 a.m. Eastern Time.