Wall Street Journal By

TAIPEI () – U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will travel to Taiwan in coming days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, the first U.S. Cabinet official to visit the Chinese-claimed island in six years, a move likely to anger Beijing.
Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said it would be the highest level visit made by a U.S. Cabinet official since Washington broke formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1979.
