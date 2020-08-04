Von Miller considered opting out of NFL season

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller told reporters on Tuesday he considered opting out of the 2020 NFL season held amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.

The 31-year-old selected to eight Pro Bowl teams and named First-Team All-Pro on three occasions battled the coronavirus earlier this spring, and his situation is made worse by the fact that he suffers from asthma.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold, Miller said:

” … I thought about all of my family, I took serious consideration and the things that could possibly happen. It’s not a 100 percent bubble like basketball, so there are always going to be holes, but I felt like the job the Broncos were doing to keep us safe was enough for me not to opt out.”

Miller has openly discussed his COVID-19 experience on several occasions since April.