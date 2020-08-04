Virgin Atlantic is Branson’s second airline to file for bankruptcy

Virgin Atlantic has become billionaire Richard Branson’s second airline to file for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the U.S. this year as the industry continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Virgin Atlantic’s filing on Tuesday in U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District of New York said it has negotiated a deal with stakeholders ‘for a consensual recapitalization’ that will get debt off its balance sheet and ‘immediately position it for sustainable long-term growth.’

The U.S. filing is in addition to a proceeding filed in a British court, where Virgin Atlantic obtained approval Tuesday to convene meetings of affected creditors to vote on the plan on August 25.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said that the company was pursuing a ‘solvent restructuring’ under British law. The filing means the airline is not yet going into liquidation or going out of business — but the company warned that if a deal with creditors isn’t reached, it could run out of cash by September.

This marks yet another blow for Branson’s Virgin brand, coming just months after sister airline Virgin Australia filed for voluntary administration there in April, as well as Chapter 15 protection in the U.S.

What is Chapter 15 bankruptcy? Chapter 15 of the U.S. bankruptcy code allows foreign debtors to apply for protection of their assets in America from U.S. creditors. A Chapter 15 filing is typically accompanied by a bankruptcy or equivalent filing in a company’s home country. The law allows cooperation between the United States courts and the foreign courts, as well as other authorities of foreign countries involved in cross-border insolvency cases.

Airlines have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic as borders shuttered and travel bans issued when nations went into lockdown earlier this year.

Virgin Atlantic, which is based in London and 49 percent owned by Delta Air Lines, was forced to ground all passenger operations back in April.

The airline took its planes to the skies once more in July but, as travel restrictions continue and consumer confidence is low, it has failed to draw the crowds back in.

‘The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an adverse impact on not only [Virgin Atlantic], but the aviation industry as a whole, occasioning the near shutdown of the global passenger aviation industry,’ the company’s lawyers wrote in Tuesday’s filing.

‘While [Virgin Atlantic] has taken various measures to manage its liquidity in light of the unprecedented financial and operating conditions it faces, a more comprehensive recapitalization is necessary to secure the future of its business and ensure that it is able to meet its liabilities and funding requirements beyond mid-September 2020.’

Chapter 15 is a form of bankruptcy protection for companies that span multiple countries, providing a way for foreign businesses to protect U.S. assets from creditors.

Richard Branson has said he will sell his private island to save his ailing travel company

The filing marks the latest in a string of dire warnings for the airline.

In a London court hearing earlier Tuesday, Virgin Atlantic said it will run out of cash as soon as September unless a rescue deal is quickly approved.

The company is seeking a $1.6 billion rescue package and said that, without it, available cash will plummet and it will be forced to fold.

The restructuring package was announced last month but, despite securing the backing of most stakeholders, it is yet to be finalized.

It would allow Branson, who was criticized for asking the UK government for a bailout, to retain his 51 percent stake in the firm.

Branson has also said he will sell his private island to save the ailing company.

A UK judge gave the green light for the firm to convene four creditor meetings for August 25 to vote on the restructuring plan.

The Virgin Atlantic check-in area is seen empty at Heathrow airport, London, in April as the coronavirus pandemic wrought havoc on the airline industry

‘With support already secured from the majority of stakeholders, it’s expected that the restructuring plan and recapitalization will come into effect in September,’ a spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said.

‘We remain confident in the plan.’

This comes off the back of various efforts to save the struggling company.

The airline, 51 percent owned by Branson´s Virgin Group and 49 percent by U.S. airline Delta, closed its Gatwick base and cut more than 3,500 jobs to contend with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has grounded planes and hammered demand for air travel.

It said it needed to recapitalize “to not only survive the exigent threats posed by the COVID-19 global pandemic but to thrive once the immediate global health crisis passes.”

In July, Virgin Atlantic said it has agreed a rescue deal with shareholders and creditors worth 1.2 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) to secure its future beyond the coronavirus crisis.

Virgin said in a court filing reservations are down 89 percent from a year ago and current demand for the second half of 2020 is at approximately 25 percent of 2019 levels. Virgin Atlantic also owns Virgin Atlantic Holidays, a tour operator business and Virgin Atlantic Cargo.

The high-profile Branson had attracted criticism after calling for government help for Virgin Atlantic to survive the downturn.

The company’s filing comes just a day after Branson announced he could launch into space aboard his Virgin Galactic aircraft as its first passenger early 2021, potentially blazing a path for commercial flights.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian has previously made it clear Delta will not offer a cash injection to save Virgin Atlantic from bankruptcy, according to Business Insider.

Virgin Atlantic mainly operates out of the UK and also has administrative offices in Atlanta, Georgia and New York.