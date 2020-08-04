Video: Salman Khan’s niece Ayat Sharma celebrates her first Raksha Bandhan



Salman Khan is currently in Panvel at his farmhouse along with other members of his family. Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Agnihotra, Arpita Khan Sharma, Aayush Sharma, Nirvaan Khan, Arhaan Khan, Yohan Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri and a lot of more people headed to his farmhouse to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with full vigour. It was Eid during the same weekend and therefore there were two reasons to celebrate for the Khans. Salman took to Instagram to share a video of himself celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his family.

The video had lots of pictures lined up back to back giving a glimpse of how the Khans celebrated the big day. Arpita’s little one Ayat celebrated the festival for the first time and that was reason enough for the entire household to be super happy and all pumped up. Keep watching this space for more on Bollywood.

Check out the video below…