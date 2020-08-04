Valence Group Inc. Announces 5G Open Innovation Lab Membership

SEATTLE, Aug. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Valence Group Inc., a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way, today announced the company has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OI Lab) as a Technical Partner. Founded by Intel, NASA and T-Mobile, the 5G OI Lab is a global ecosystem of developers, start-ups, enterprises, academia and government institutions that bring engineering, technology and industry resources together to provide the Lab and selected start-ups with advanced access to platforms to develop, test and bring to market new use cases that unleash the potential of 5G networks both now and in the future. As a Technical Partner, Valence will focus on advancing enterprise scenarios that take full advantage of the capabilities and capacities of 5G networks.

“We are incredibly excited to be a part of the 5G Open Innovation Lab as a Technical Partner,” said Jim Darrin, Chief Executive Officer at Valence Group. “As a digital transformation solution provider, it is a fundamental belief that every person, place and thing will be transformed by the access to 5G networks. This is not just about speed; it is about the full spectrum of features this new platform will bring to enterprises around the world.”

About Valence Group Inc.

Valence is a digital transformation solution provider focused on helping enterprise customers worldwide understand and apply next-generation technologies in a smart and innovative way to advance their business goals. From cloud enablement to cutting-edge, Valence operates across all stages of the digital transformation journey with integrated creative, consulting, and engineering services. We take pride in our ability to provide new perspectives and build solutions that result in operational efficiencies and improved user experiences. Learn more at http://www.valencelevel.com .

