Val Kilmer’s Daughter ‘So Proud’ to Star Opposite Actor in ‘Paydirt’

Instagram

The ‘Top Gun’ actor also admits he beamed with pride when he saw Mercedes Kilmer’s name in the movie project that focuses on someone with a disability.

–

Val Kilmer‘s daughter makes her acting debut opposite dad in his new movie “Paydirt“.

The movie is one of the “Top Gun” star’s first since his throat cancer battle, which resulted in a tracheotomy and left him with a vocal disability, and Mercedes Kilmer was proud to play his daughter in the project, because it focuses on someone with a disability.

“I’m so proud to have been in this film and to have worked on this film, not just because my dad is my actual dad but because… you do have now a disability with your voice and it really meant a lot to me to be able to be involved in this film that centers on an actor with a disability,” she tells “Good Morning America“.

The 28-year-old actress’ dad admits he beamed with pride when he saw his daughter’s name on the screen.

“I was just proud like her graduation day,” he says.





“Paydirt” will be released digitally on Friday, August 07.