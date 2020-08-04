UK Rapper Solo 45 Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison On 21 Rape Counts!!

British Grime rapper Solo 45 has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for rape.

According to The Sun, Solo 45 unanimously convicted of 30 charges, including 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The outlet reports that in court, jury members were played video clips of the rapper, real name Andy Anoyke, interrogating the women about previous sexual partners, slapping them, insulting them and raping them.

Bristol Crown Court heard he would take women to his home in London and film them performing sex acts over a two-year period of abuse.

Prosecutor Christopher Quinlan, QC, called him a “sadist.”

“He imprisoned, assaulted, sexually violated and raped four women. Each suffered in similar ways at different times at the defendant’s hands. He filmed, using his mobile phone, a great deal of what he did. He is a sadist who derives satisfaction and sexual pleasure from inflicting pain and suffering.”