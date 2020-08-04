UK Rapper Solo 45 Sentenced To 24 Years In Prison On 21 Rape Counts!!

British Grime rapper Solo 45 has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for rape.

 According to The Sun, Solo 45 unanimously convicted of 30 charges, including 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The outlet reports that in court, jury members were played video clips of the rapper, real name Andy Anoyke, interrogating the women about previous sexual partners, slapping them, insulting them and raping them.

