UFC news | Conor McGregor won’t fight again in 2020, Dana White confirms, ‘He’s retired’

Supposedly-retired MMA megastar Conor McGregor won’t fight again this year, UFC president Dana White says.

McGregor (22-4) knocked out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds during January but has since claimed, yet again, that he’s retiring from the Octagon.

The Irishman has been teasing big-name UFC match-ups and a potential return to the boxing ring against Manny Pacquiao, yet White said that McGregor would remain inactive for at least the rest of 2020.

“This year, he’s retired,” White said on the My Mom’s Basement podcast.

“He doesn’t have a fight this year, and he won’t have a fight this year. Conor McGregor will not fight in 2020.

“I’m not saying he won’t fight in 2021, but I’m telling you we don’t have a fight planned for him in 2020. But I guarantee you he will not fight in 2020. Conor McGregor is retired.”

Conor McGregor. (Getty)

McGregor, 32, seems certain to return to the Octagon at some point, with designs on becoming a three-weight champion by claiming the welterweight crown.

He has also agitated for a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz, while White wants him to take a big-money rematch against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who handed McGregor a submission loss in 2018 and will fight interim champ Justin Gaethje for the undisputed crown at UFC 254 in October.

McGregor’s future has been clouded since he fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He landed a payday worth an estimated $US80 million, meaning he had not pressing financial incentive to ever fight again.

He banked another massive windfall in his clash with Nurmagomedov and his personal wealth was estimated at nearly $US100 million by Forbes this year.