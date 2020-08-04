U.S. Representative Maloney declares victory in New York Democratic primary By

© . Carolyn Maloney leads a hearing about coronavirus preparedness and response in Washington
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, who has represented parts of New York City in Congress since 1993, declared victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary on Tuesday, defeating progressive challenger Suraj Patel.
Maloney announced her victory in a statement after the New York State Board of Elections certified the results from the June 23 primary. The conclusion of the race was delayed more than a month as election officials struggled to count many thousands of mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
