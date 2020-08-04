U.S. Energy Department recommends granting partial retroactive waivers to refiners: sources By

© .



By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK () – The U.S. Department of Energy has recommended that some of the oil refiners that applied for retroactive exemptions from the nation’s biofuel blending law be granted partial relief, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The move could help bring those refining companies into compliance with a court ruling earlier this year that requires waivers granted since 2010 to take the form of an extension – the latest twist in a long-running battle between the refining and biofuel industries over the program.

At present there are 58 pending requests from refiners for waivers covering the years 2011 through 2018, according to government data. The sources said the DOE recommended to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which has final say on the waivers, that “a number” of those requests be partially granted. The sources, who requested anonymity in order to speak candidly, could not immediately provide further details.

EPA and DOE did not immediately comment.

Under the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), oil refiners must blend billions of gallons of biofuels into their fuel, or buy credits from those that do. Small refiners that prove the rules would financially harm them can apply for exemptions.

In January, the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that waivers granted to small refineries after 2010 had to take the form of an “extension.” That cast doubt over the waiver program because most recipients of waivers in recent years have not continuously received them each year since 2010.

Biofuel advocates say blending waivers hurt demand for corn-based ethanol. The oil industry disputes that, and says blending requirements are too expensive.

The EPA has 90 days to act on a petition after the date of receipt of the petition, according to EPA guidelines.