TSR Exclusive Details: Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Hearing Scheduled To Happen Within The Next TWO Weeks- “We Are Very Confident That It Will Go Well”

After rumors of a scheduled parole board hearing surfaced, #BobbyShmurda was a trending topic on Twitter, Monday. Many of his fans believed that he would be granted release on Tuesday and were celebrating.

So, we reached out to his mama, Leslie Pollard, and she exclusively gave us the deets.

Yes! Bobby will have a parole hearing in August, but it won’t be on Tuesday. His hearing is scheduled for August 18th and his mama is very hopeful.

“The parole hearing is scheduled for August 18th. We [are] very confident that things will go well, and as always we know God will see us through, he always does,” Leslie tells us.

Last month It was reported that the New York rapper is apparently gearing up to release music with Epic Records. While we could not get the specific names of any possible features, we were told that there is plenty in store.

“The who’s I am not at liberty speak on, but what I can say is that there will be a very strong come back and the people won’t be disappointed. There are so many surprises in store,” she expressed. While Bobby has been incarcerated since 2016, he never lost the support of his peers.

“The industry as a whole has been supportive throughout this journey, and everyone has checked in at one time or another. We greatly appreciate the support,” she stated. “As for names I won’t [be able to name them] off of the top of my head, as I wouldn’t want to leave anyone out.”

As you may recall, the 26-year-old rapper was sentenced to 7 years in prison for conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon. The conspiracy to murder charge was dismissed.

Initially jailed in 2014, he received two years time served, while waiting on his initial trial to start.

Today is his birthday! Gon’ hit that Shmurda one time for ya boy!