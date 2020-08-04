Trump’s Syria Sanctions ‘Cannot Solve the Problem,’ Critics Say

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has embarked on its toughest round of economic sanctions against Syria, intending to break President Bashar al-Assad’s reign over the country and stop a civil war that has claimed over half a million lives.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the administration will not end the pressure campaign on Mr. al-Assad and his backers until he agrees to a United Nations resolution prompting peace talks and a transition of power.

But diplomatic and humanitarian assistance experts are wary of the strategy, saying economic sanctions alone, no matter how punishing, will do little to bring Mr. al-Assad to the negotiating table and will only worsen the humanitarian crisis in Syria, which has been exacerbated by a collapsing economy.

Critics also warn that the Trump administration will waste the broadened sanctioning power Congress gave it if diplomatic outreach to the Syrian government and its allies does not accompany economic punishment.