Tory Lanez Deportation Rumors Debunked

Reports surfaced earlier that the ‘Say It’ rapper has been deported back to Canada following Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident, but a news site disputes the claim.

– Tory Lanez may be still on American soil anyway. It was earlier reported that the Canadian rapper has been deported back to his homeland following his alleged involvement in Megan Thee Stallion‘s shooting, but a new site has disputed the claim.

“We spoke to some sources close to the matter to Lanez who denied the allegations in the report,” Hot97 debunked the deportation reports. “Tory Lanez is doing well in the United States and has not been ordered to be deported.”

Previously, theJasmineBRAND claimed that Tory has been deported from the United States after the July 12 incident that left Megan injured with bullet wounds in both feet. “Everything is being kept top secret right now, but he was deported after his arrest,” sources told the online tabloid. According to the site’s sources, the “Say It” rapper would not return to the U.S. until his sentencing or court date.

Tory was initially arrested for possession of a firearm when he was pulled over by cops following report of an argument that resulted in violence. However, he has since been under investigation for assault with a deadly weapon as police believe he pulled the trigger and shot Megan in the foot.

While Tory remains mum on the allegations, Megan has several times taken to social media to address the physical altercation with the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson. She said that she got shot in both feet and needed a surgery to remove the bullet.

“I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” she confided in an emotional Instagram Live on July 27, slamming people who made a joke about her shooting. She was relieved because the bullets “didn’t touch the bones. They didn’t break tendons,” adding, “I know my mama and daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything, but the motherf***er was in there.”