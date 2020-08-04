Torrential rain causes flooding and landslides in South Korea, leaving 6 dead

Heavy rain hammered most of South Korea over the weekend, killing at least six people. Officials said eight others were missing on Sunday.

The rainfall triggered landslides that damaged riverside structures and flood residential areas and roads.

The Seoul metropolitan area was strongly hit: 360 South Koreans were left homeless.

The national weather agency renewed heavy rain warnings on Monday and advisories for most regions including Seoul and Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong, South Chungcheong, Gangwon and North Gyeongsang provinces.