Tom Sturridge Locking Lips With Uma Thurman’s Daughter Maya Hawke

The 34-year-old British actor has added fuel to the rumors that he’s dating the 22-year-old ‘Stranger Things’ actress by packing on public display of affection.

The 34 year old was first linked to the 22-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke last month (Jul20), when they were spotted together in the Hamptons, and on Sunday night (02Aug20), they were photographed enjoying a kiss while seated at an outdoor table at a Manhattan restaurant.

The new couple has yet to comment on its relationship, but Sturridge is no stranger to dating in the spotlight – he shares eight-year-old daughter Marlowe with his ex-fiancee, Sienna Miller. They split in 2015.