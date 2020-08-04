TMZ Sports: Denver Broncos Install COVID-19 Misting Booth For Players In Hopes Of Preventing Coronavirus Spread

Amid the global pandemic, the Denver Broncos have taken the extra step to protect their players. The team has installed a special booth that sanitizes its before and after practice. The goal is to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the team tweeted, “Time for work. But first, we sanitize.”

According to TMZ, the booth is spraying a “MicroSURE” product, which is said

“to be a powerful nontoxic disinfectant that kills viruses like E. Coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and coronavirus upon contact.”

A rep for the Broncos stated, “We want to go above and beyond to protect the players.”

“The misting booth is an additional safety measure that sprays a safe, medical-grade disinfectant on players and their equipment when entering and exiting the practice field.”

Their star linebacker Von Miller tested positive for the Coronavirus back in April. In addition, several NFL players also contracted the virus.