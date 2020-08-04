This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Reads Thirst Tweets

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The mighty fine Justin Hartley is no stranger to television, and you may know him from a lil’ show called This Is Us. Well, we had Kevin Pearson himself Zoom in and read your ~thirsty tweets~.

So, if you wanna see Justin read thirst tweets about everything from Passions to the Pearsons, then do I have the video for YOU!

View this video on YouTube


Celeb / Via youtube.com

Spoiler alert: things get explicit.

Another spoiler: no one will be OK after watching this video.

In case you need a show to binge — or rebinge — be sure to catch Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson in NBC’s This Is Us.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR