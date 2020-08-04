The Umbrella Academy: Season two of Netflix show scores 90% Rotten Tomatoes audience rating

Season two of The Umbrella Academy has scored an impressive 90 per cent among audience members on review aggregate website Rotten Tomatoes.

The show, which is based on the comic book series by My Chemical Romance frontman and solo artist Gerard Way, returned to Netflix on 31 July.

It picks up after the final episode of season one, which saw the family of estranged siblings with extraordinary powers travel back in time to stop the apocalypse.





Download the new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Critics have praised the new series for its cast performances, including Ellen Page and Robert Sheehan, and the “wacky” plot.

The consensus on Rotten Tomatoes reads: “Proof that time can heal almost all wounds, The Umbrella Academy‘s exhilarating second season lightens its tonal load without losing its emotional core, giving the super siblings room to grow while doubling down on the time travelling fun.”

Read more

The Independent’s four-star review reads: “Employing dry Wes Anderson-style humour and end-of-the-world exploits worthy of Heroes, the second season of The Umbrella Academy is just as – if not more – wacky than the first.

“There are time-travelling triplet assassins disguised as milkmen; baby Pogo, a chimpanzee who, in the first season, was the anthropomorphic master of the Hargreeves household; and a man with a fish tank for a head.

It concludes: “Amid the gun-toting, knife-throwing, soundwave-blasting action, at its heart lies the central message – a timely reminder – that no matter how maddening your loved ones may be, you may find you are at your best when you are at each other’s sides.”

Read our interview with Sheehan here.