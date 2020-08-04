The ‘Most receptions in an NFL season’ quiz

In 2019, Saints superstar wideout Michael Thomas caught 149 passes, breaking the former record by six receptions. In 2020, Thomas thinks he can do better. “I think I can break it again. It’s just kind of like what I do,” Thomas said. “At my position, I set real high goals and try to accomplish them along with winning football games, and helping out the people around me.” With Drew Brees possibly retiring after this season, look for Thomas to be targeted as often as he was in 2019. The Saints are scheduled to open their season at home against Tom Brady and the Bucs on September 13.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Thomas already has two of the top six reception seasons in NFL history. So with that in mind, how many of the other NFL players with the most receptions in a season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!