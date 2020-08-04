The Best Beauty Deals at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020

Get your makeup routine off on the right foot with two of Hourglass’ bestselling Veil products: a full-size Veil Mineral Primer, and a travel-size Veil Translucent Setting Powder. The primer is oil-free and conceals redness, minimizes pores and more to give you a flawless canvas to apply your makeup on, while the Setting Powder locks it all in place, using light-reflecting particles to instantly blur imperfections. Better yet, everything is paraben-free, sulfate-free, phthalate-free, oil-free, gluten-free, fragrance-free, synthetic dye-free, and fragrance-free.