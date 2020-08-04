The 100’s JR Bourne Just Made Us Even More Concerned For Madi

It’s safe to say that Sanctum has officially become the most dangerous place to be on The 100, now that Sheidheda (JR Bourne) has revealed himself to the Grounders. And with most of the gang on a whole different planet, the skeleton crew of Indra, Murphy (Richard Harmon), and Emori (Luisa D’Oliveira) left behind have their work cut out for them.

In this week’s episode, we’ll see Sheidheda and Indra go head to head in a desperate battle for control over what remains of the Grounder army, and we’re honestly a little worried for Indra’s chances in this battle of wills. For most of the season, it has seemed like Sheidheda has been two steps ahead of everyone in his plot for world domination. According to JR Bourne, that actually might be selling him a little short.

“He is fully, fully, fully, steps ahead, sometimes even more than two,” Bourne told TV Guide. “His fight is just beginning. This is the first stage of his coming out as Sheidheda, comfortable in his skin. Up to this point, he’s been setting the board, he’s been moving the pieces. He’s been playing, but it all ramps up. It gears up. He turns the volume up to 11 now.”

On one hand, it’s hard to believe that single-handedly massacring an entire room of people wasn’t turned up to 11 already; On the other, we kind of can’t wait to see how dark this is going to get if we’ve only scratched the surface of Sheidheda’s reign of terror.

That being said, dark on The 100 usually means major character deaths, and Indra isn’t the only one we’re worried about right now. The only real threat to Sheidheda’s rule as Commander at this point is Madi, given that she too carried the Flame at one point and obviously still has vestiges of the Commander’s memories in her mind. If Sheidheda truly does have a diabolical plan in the works, killing Madi would surely be part of it.

When we asked Bourne how worried we should be for Madi (Lola Flanery), he had this to say: “I think he respects and honors the relationship that they had with being in her mind space, even though [he carries] the frustration that she didn’t bend to his rule and didn’t allow him to sort of take over… And he sees her as broken. If she tried to fight him, yes, he would kill her. I’m not saying he would not.”

Not exactly the reassuring words we were hoping for. Let’s just cross our fingers that lingering respect Sheidheda has for their previous partnership keeps Madi alive for as long as possible.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

JR Bourne and Adina Porter, The 100Photo: CW