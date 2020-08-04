The 100 Season 7: Is Bellamy Blake Dead?

Over the course of its seven-season run, The 100 has never been afraid to kill off major characters, and we always kind of expected at least one of our faves would kick the bucket in the final season. We just never thought it would be Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley), and we certainly never thought it would be so soon!

We’re not totally sure he’s lost to us, but things are looking pretty bleak at the moment.

Episode 5, “Welcome to Bardo,” filled in a lot of blanks about this season’s new civilization that calls themselves the Disciples. Through a series of flashbacks from Octavia’s (Marie Avgeropoulos) time on Bardo when she was first captured — and then again after Hope (Shelby Flannery) stabbed her — we discovered the Disciples have memory technology that picks through your brain, which is how they know so much about all of our heroes without ever meeting him. Thanks to Octavia’s memories, they’ve become mysteriously fixated on Clarke (Eliza Taylor), who they call “the key” to winning the last war mankind will ever wage.

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

As far as reveals go though, these all pale in comparison to the episode’s biggest shocker, which was Bellamy’s fate after being kidnapped.

After Octavia returned to Bardo for more interrogation, Anders (Neal McDonough) called her to the bridge room to talk her brother down. Apparently, after traveling through the wormhole to Bardo, Bellamy got the drop on his guards and was holding one of them hostage. Octavia agreed to tell Anders everything she knew about Clarke if he sent Bellamy back to Sanctum, and Anders seemed to agree to her terms. However, just after the bridge opened, one of the Disciples Bellamy had attacked detonated a grenade, blowing everything in his immediate vicinity to hell — including Bellamy.

So is this really the end of Bellamy Blake’s story? We’re not so sure.

While there was plenty of blood spattered on Octavia’s face (implying that someone definitely exploded), that doesn’t necessarily mean that Bellamy is the one who died. The Disciple holding the grenade is definitely done for, but Bellamy could have been blasted right through the open portal. He could have even jumped in himself when he realized what the Disciple was planning. Bellamy’s pretty quick on his feet after all these years of life or death situations.

Everything We Know About The 100 Season 7

More importantly, this doesn’t feel like the way The 100 would kill off one of its most important characters, if that’s genuinely what was happening here. Especially in recent seasons, when major characters die, there is a certain buildup and emotional weight given to their final moments. Not only have we not seen Bellamy for most of Season 7, but this scene didn’t feel like the hero’s ending he’d get if he ever truly kicked the bucket. If Bellamy is going out, it’s after one last amazing character arc where he sacrifices himself for the good of the many, with tearful goodbyes and a super emotional cover of Ben Howard’s “Promise” playing faintly in the background. This felt more like a “whoopsie, watch out for that grenade” cliffhanger that’s meant to mislead us.

Does this all sound like a massive case of denial? Sure. Do we care even a little bit? Nope.

Unfortunately, there’s no concrete evidence that Bellamy could be alive, meaning Octavia believes he’s dead — and so do Echo (Tasya Teles), Gabriel (Chuku Modu), and Hope, who witnessed the scene in her memories. And boy, did Echo not take it well. It’s looking less and less like anyone is going to escape Bardo, but here’s hoping wherever the story leads our heroes, they find Bellamy alive and well along the way.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Marie Avgeropoulos, The 100Photo: CW