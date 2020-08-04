Tekashi 6ix9ine Spotted Walking w/ Armed Federal Agents In Brooklyn!! (Pics)

Tekashi 6ix9ine has federal agents working as his security patrol, MTO News has learned. And one fan snapped a pic of Tekashi walking through the hood in Brooklyn, while surrounded by federal agents.

LINK TO PIC OF TEKASHI WALKING WITH THE FEDS

And Tekashi’s gonna need that type of protection.

The rainbow-haired troll made his entire brand off of disrespecting his fellow rappers. In his heyday, he came after people like Trippie Redd, The Game, YG, and others.

This weekend, he was released from house arrest, and in his first Instagram Live session, the rapper dissed 3 deceased rappers – Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion, and Nipsey Hussle in the process.

“A lot of people wanna say, why are you always around a whole bunch of security?” said 6ix9ine during his live-stream. “Why is your favorite rapper dead right now with bullet holes in his face? Fuck is you talking about?”

He later claimed that all three rappers were “in hell.”

