Tekashi 6ix9ine Spotted Walking w/ Armed Federal Agents In Brooklyn!! (Pics)

Bradley Lamb
Tekashi 6ix9ine has federal agents working as his security patrol, MTO News has learned. And one fan snapped a pic of Tekashi walking through the hood in Brooklyn, while surrounded by federal agents.

And Tekashi’s gonna need that type of protection.

The rainbow-haired troll made his entire brand off of disrespecting his fellow rappers. In his heyday, he came after people like Trippie Redd, The Game, YG, and others. 

