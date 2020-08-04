Tekashi 6ix9ine Responds After Video Circulates Of Him Inside A Local New Jersey Shopping Mall With Tons Of Security

Roommates, it’s only been a few days since he was officially freed from house arrest—and Tekashi 6ix9ine is back out in the streets! A now-viral video began circulating of 6ix9ine in a local New Jersey mall surrounded by a throng of security and when social media came with the jokes, he fired back.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finally off house arrest and is wasting no time getting back to business. He just shot (and plans to release) his new video “Punani” and reactivated his social media accounts.

He’s seemingly been comfortable rolling through his city, roaming the streets of Brooklyn with heavy security. Today he decided to go one step further by visiting a New Jersey mall.

In the video, 6ix9ine was seen with a gang of men surrounding him as he walked throughout the mall. Getting wind of the social media chatter that he was being chased or in danger, 6ix9ine uploaded his own video—and got back to his well-known trolling.

“This what ya been waiting for, you ready?,” he said in the video posted to his Instagram. The video initially appears to look as though 6ix9ine is running away from a potential attack, but the end of the video reveals it’s all a joke.

At the end of the video, the man running after him finally reveals himself to simply be handing him a dollar bill he dropped.

