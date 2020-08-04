Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine Dragged For Dissing Pop Smoke & Nipsey Hussle!!

Bradley Lamb
9

Tekashi 6ix9ine upset Pop Smoke fans on social media after he posted a video on social media — and viewers felt that the New York rapper was taking swipes at Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, and XXXtentacion.

6ix9ine is now off house arrest, but he has a full security team traveling with him wherever he goes.

“A lot of people wanna say, why are you always around a whole bunch of security?” 6ix9ine said. “Why is your favorite rapper dead right now with bullet holes in his face? F*ck is you talking about?”

