Tekashi 6ix9ine Dragged For Dissing Pop Smoke & Nipsey Hussle!!

Tekashi 6ix9ine upset Pop Smoke fans on social media after he posted a video on social media — and viewers felt that the New York rapper was taking swipes at Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, and XXXtentacion.

6ix9ine is now off house arrest, but he has a full security team traveling with him wherever he goes.

“A lot of people wanna say, why are you always around a whole bunch of security?” 6ix9ine said. “Why is your favorite rapper dead right now with bullet holes in his face? F*ck is you talking about?”

He later spoke on a Pop Smoke song aimed at him — saying that Smoke should “stop dissing him from hell” and that he “should’ve had security.”

He later doubled down on these statements during a chat with DJ Akademiks:

“What’s the problem with security? Hip-hop does not like security, but hip-hop loves Nipsey Hussle. Hip-hop loves Pop Smoke. Hip-hop loves XXX. What I mean by that — if you really love your favorite rapper, love security too, because without security your favorite rapper would’ve been here today, n*gga.”

