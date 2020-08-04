‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

The 28-year-old’s newborn baby son, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez, arrived at home on July 30 at 2:47 P.M., weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. with 22.5 inches long.
–
Congratulations are in order for Kailyn Lowry! The “Teen Mom 2” star has officially become a mother of four after she reportedly gave birth to her baby No. 4 on July 30.
According to E! News, the 28-year-old’s newborn baby son, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez, arrived at home at 2:47 P.M., weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. with 22.5 inches long. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” Kailyn details. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”
Kailyn confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post back on April 4. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” Kailyn wrote alongside a picture of her being surrounded by her three boys, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin and Lux Lowry, the latter of whom held the sonogram pictures of the baby.
Later in the same month, she held a baby gender revelation party, confirming that her fourth child would be another boy. While Kailyn had “never found out the sex of the baby before the birth,” she claimed in a statement at the time that there was something different about this pregnancy that made her want to find out.
“We are so excited, there’s just something so special about a mother and her sons,” the MTV personality shared.
Kailyn has been open to having more kids. “I was having a conversation with somebody else and I just think that I want more kids, but whether I carry them on my own or not is not important to me,” she shared with her “Coffee Convos” podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “I’ve done it three times and I just, I really could picture myself maybe fostering siblings at that to keep them and then keep them together. And then hopefully the foster would lead to the adoption.”