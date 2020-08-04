‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Instagram

The 28-year-old’s newborn baby son, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez, arrived at home on July 30 at 2:47 P.M., weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. with 22.5 inches long.

–

Congratulations are in order for Kailyn Lowry! The “Teen Mom 2” star has officially become a mother of four after she reportedly gave birth to her baby No. 4 on July 30.

According to E! News, the 28-year-old’s newborn baby son, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez, arrived at home at 2:47 P.M., weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz. with 22.5 inches long. “No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” Kailyn details. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.”

Kailyn confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram post back on April 4. “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” Kailyn wrote alongside a picture of her being surrounded by her three boys, Isaac Rivera, Lincoln Marroquin and Lux Lowry, the latter of whom held the sonogram pictures of the baby.

<br />

Later in the same month, she held a baby gender revelation party, confirming that her fourth child would be another boy. While Kailyn had “never found out the sex of the baby before the birth,” she claimed in a statement at the time that there was something different about this pregnancy that made her want to find out.

“We are so excited, there’s just something so special about a mother and her sons,” the MTV personality shared.

Kailyn has been open to having more kids. “I was having a conversation with somebody else and I just think that I want more kids, but whether I carry them on my own or not is not important to me,” she shared with her “Coffee Convos” podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “I’ve done it three times and I just, I really could picture myself maybe fostering siblings at that to keep them and then keep them together. And then hopefully the foster would lead to the adoption.”