Tech titans in the hot seat as tactics likened to railway cartels of old

In fact, Geist predicted that there will be a “dual” crackdown on the tech firms, with the United States taking the lead on anti-trust issues while Europe goes after governing the use of content and data.

“The EU has been heavily focused on content and data protection harms — misuse of personal information, hate speech, misinformation (and) I expect that to continue,” he said. “But … the anti-trust issues have a more direct link to the U.S. economy since it impacts other U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.”

Canadian authorities are likely to rely on these efforts, he said, even though this country’s competition watchdog has taken an active interest in what’s happening in the digital economy.

“I think Canada will struggle to go it alone on these issues since we’re a relatively small market with limited enforcement tools,” Geist said. “I expect to see some legislative or regulatory reforms, but also efforts to align (with) countries with similar concerns.”

During the questioning Wednesday by elected representative in the U.S., the tech CEOs were put on the defensive about how far-reaching their grasp is becoming. They rebuffed suggestions they are emulating the early railroad monopolies by using their market power to rake in huge profits and take command of new lines of business, squeezing out would-be competitors there.

But events that unfolded in the following 48 hours again challenged the rebuttals.

Amazon, for example, which started 26 years ago as internet book seller and has grown into the largest online retailer in the world, posted its largest-ever quarterly profit on Thursday and, the same day, announced a $10 billion project to build more than 3,000 satellites that enable high-speed broadband service. The project “is not the kind of initiative that can start small,” the company said in a blog post.