TCU coach Gary Patterson apologizes for repeating racial slur

TCU Horned Frogs football coach Gary Patterson took to Twitter to apologize for repeating a racial slur, an offense that caused some of his players to skip Monday’s practice sessions.
Redshirt freshman linebacker Dylan Jordan documented Patterson’s use of the slur during a Sunday practice. Jordan then reiterated that he never accused the coach of using the word directly toward him.
Per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, university chancellor Victor Boschini wrote the following in a message delivered to TCU’s student media:
“He said it trying to ask the players not to use it anymore. He has since apologized for doing so in this manner and said it was a teachable moment for him and many others.”
According to Bob Putnam of Prime Time Preps, TCU tight end Pro Wells defended Patterson and added that some media members misreported the full story.
“We didn’t skip practice. We had a really, really deep conversation with Coach Patterson, and our emotions were high after the conversation, so coach gave us the option to not practice just to get things right and find ways to make this better.
“We didn’t just leave.”
Wells continued:
“The media got it all wrong. All I’m going to say is he never called anyone one of us the n-word. Simple as that. They are trying to make coach into something he’s not and it’s not ok with me.”