T.I. Goes Speechless After Step-Daughter Zonnique Pullins Confirms Pregnancy

After rumors that she may be eating for two are swirling around, T.I.‘s step-daughter Zonnique Pullins has officially confirmed her pregnancy. The 24-year-old opened up about expecting her first child with her boyfriend of two years, rapper Bandhunta Izzy, in a new interview.

“Literally every year, probably for the past three years, this same rumor [that I was pregnant] had come out,” she told PEOPLE on Tuesday, August 4. “This time I actually am pregnant. It’s weird!”

Zonnique, who is currently five months along, shared that her pregnancy has been “really easy” so far. “With it being my first time being pregnant, I had so many expectations and was thinking, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really hard,’ ” the son-to-be-mom said. “I never really had morning sickness.”

As for being pregnant amid COVID-19 pandemic, Zonnique admitted, “It really sucks being pregnant during the coronavirus. At first, I’m like, ‘This is the perfect time, like everybody is locked in. I don’t have to worry about going out. So if I want to hide it for however long, I can hide.’ ” She continued saying that the “worst part” was that she couldn’t bring her boyfriend during check-ups.

“I’m hoping by the time I’m ready to have the baby it will be over with. But I’m sure it won’t be, so I’ll be in there with one person, most likely. I’m just trying not to get my hopes too high anymore,” she added.

During the interview, Zonnique said that she was “kind of sad” when she found out that she’s pregnant. “I have a million brothers and sisters so I’ve always been the one like, ‘I’m not having a baby anytime soon,’ ” she explained. “That was always my thing. So I was kind of sad at first, and my boyfriend was really excited from the jump. He was like, ‘You know it’s whatever you want to do.’ ”

She said she called her cousin and cried. “But after a while, I’m like, ‘Now I feel like I can do this. It’s something that will mature me and change me in a great way.’ I’m trying to wrap my head around it, and now we are here,” she revealed.

When asked about reaction from T.I., who is married to her mother Tameka Cottle (Tiny), Zonnique said, “I felt like it may be a little funny to get his reaction. He can’t get mad or anything. Even my real dad [Zonnie Pullins], I just told him last week, to be honest. You’re always your dad’s little princess. So, I just wasn’t sure how he’d feel.”

Following the news, T.I. and Zonnique later appeared in the premiere episode of her talk show “The Mix”. Tip could be seen being left speechless when the other guests congratulated him for being a grandfather. “Come again?” he could be heard asking while looking stunned. During the episode, Zonnique also revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl.

In response to the news, fans were trolling Tip. “T.I. Was going with the wrong daughter to the doctor,” a fan commented on Instagram, referring to Tip bringing his daughter Deyjah Harris to gynecologist to check his virginity every year. Another fan added, “I can feel TI bothered from way over here,” while someone said, “I guess TI wasn’t checking her hymen.”