Sydney Roosters drop Kyle Flanagan ahead of Dragons clash Trent Robinson

Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson has clarified that starting halfback Kyle Flanagan has been dropped, not rested, ahead of his side’s Thursday night clash against the Dragons.

Nine News’ reporter Danny Weidler revealed the move on Wednesday morning after Flanagan was a notable omission from the Roosters side named yesterday.

“Clearly looking to shake things up with finals nearing,” Weidler tweeted.

“Flanagan has excellent qualities and will learn. Lachlan Lam has the chance to cement a spot.”

The game against the Dragons would have put Flanagan up against his dad Shane, who is an assistant coach at St George-Illawarra.

Lachlan Lam of the Roosters (Getty)

Roosters youngster Lachlan Lam – son of club legend Adrian – has been used mainly as a utility off the bench this season in a stacked roster at Bondi, but the electric 22-year-old has proven his worth every time he’s been injected on the field.

Lam and Flanagan are in a battle with teen prodigy Sam Walker for the right to pair star playmaker Luke Keary in the Roosters’ halves long-term.