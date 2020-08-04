Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father KK Singh Demands a CBI Enquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been embroiled in controversies from the very beginning. The Mumbai Police declared it as a case of suicide. But many conspiracy theories ahave been floating around regarding the incident.

Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh, who filed an FIR in Patna last week against Rhea Chakraborty, has requested the Bihar government to transfer the case to the CBI. Sushant’s cousin and BLP MLA Neeraj Bablu too is said to have requested the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar for the same.



Neeraj feels that while the Bihar DGP is making claims about the investigation, he can’t see any results. Neeraj also is of the opinion that the Mumbai Police are obstructing the investigation by forcing Bihar Police officials into quarantine. However, when Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was asked to comment, he said, “Anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily.”

Do you think that the case should be transferred to the CBI? Share your thoughts in the comment section.