Sushant Singh Rajput’s CA questioned by the Enforcement Directorate

On Monday, the ED (Enforcement Directorate) questioned late Sushant Singh Rajput’s accountant Sandeep Shridhar as doubts of money laundering emerged in the investigation on the actor’s death. The interrogation covered topics like income, expenditure, business forays over the past year and investment and was cleared under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A leading daily got in touch with a source who is involved in the investigation and shared further details regarding the same. The source stated, “Sridhar’s account will be the key to understanding the state of the late actor’s finances and if there were any alleged insecurities there. His questioning will continue. Sridhar had worked for Sushant as his CA for over a year.”

Sridhar in his statement to the Mumbai Police revealed that there were no major transactions from Sushant’s account. However, Rhea and her brother Showik’s name emerged in the details of two companies owned by Sushant along with several financial deals.

The ED is expected to summon Rhea and her brother Showik for questioning as well.