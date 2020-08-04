Stylish iPhone 5 and 5S Cases and Covers

If you are still the proud owner of a four-inch iPhone, there are plenty of stylish and protective cases available for you to choose from. Whether you seek something to match Apple’s chic flagship design, safeguard it from accidents, or show off your personality, we’ve got you covered in this roundup of the best iPhone 5 cases (they’ll all fit the iPhone 5S, too). Choose from unbreakable iPhone cases, gorgeous iPhone cases, retro iPhone cases — there’s something for everyone.

For owners of the older iPhone SE, we also have a full roundup of iPhone SE (2016) cases that you can use for the older four-inch phones like the 5 and the 5S (though, sadly, not the 5C). If your phone is getting too antiquated for your taste, consider upgrading to a new iPhone — Apple recently launched the new iPhone SE (2020), which continues the iPhone 5’s tradition of packing flagship power into a smaller shell.

Spidercase Full Body Protective Cover

If you’re planning on taking your phone into rugged climates or extreme sports, bundle it up in full body armor. The Spidercase protects your phone for underwater activities, including shooting photos and video or outdoor sports like surfing, fishing, skiing, swimming, climbing, drifting, cycling, hiking, camping, or snorkeling, not to mention the rough and tumble of city streets and the subway. The case is IP68 certified waterproof and the company says it has been tested up to 16 feet or 5 meters under water for one hour and up to 33 feet or 10 meters underwater for half an hour. It’s also shockproof, exceeding military standard 810G-516 and safeguards your phone from drops up to 6.6 feet or 2 meters. The built-in screen protector prevents scratches bumps without affecting sensitivity.

Zagg InvisibleShield HDX Screen Protector

You really don’t want a case at all, do you? But if you want to safeguard your phone and are torn about whether or not to get one, you can easily put up with the Zagg InvisibleShield HDX Screen Protector. The Zagg lets the beauty of your phone shine through with the peace of mind that accompanies military-grade and nano-memory technology. You get a shock absorption layer for your screen and three times more shatter protection than the glass alone. HD clarity ensures that you see your screen as bright and colorful as it actually is.

Incipio LGND for iPhone 5

If you’re looking for that super sophisticated, sleek, black look that exudes class, check out the Insipio LGND case. Constructed with mixed materials, it has a polycarbonate frame, microsuede lining, and a vegan leather clasp for extra protection on-the-go. It’s easy to install and remove. A textured panel can be adjusted for multiple viewing modes.

iLuv Pulse Case

When was the last time you nearly had a heart attack when you couldn’t find your sleek, cool, black iPhone in your purse or backpack? That will never happen again with the iLuv Pulse Case. This vibrantly colored case sticks out among your stuff, and you’ll never leave it on the table or have someone mistake it for their phone. A grippy, boldly colored TPU body with contrasting case and frame protects and dazzles and never gets lost. It comes in color combos of black, blue, yellow, and pink.

Incipio Stashback Case

This rugged case is hard on the outside and flexible on the inside. It’s crafted from a rigid plextonium frame with a soft silicone core. It also has a secret in the shape of a clever flip compartment that can be used to conceal credit cards, cash, or IDs. There are also cut-outs for your phone’s ports, camera, and power switch, and tactile button covers for volume and power.

Speck CandyShell Grip Case

A striking look, a protective design — what more could you want in a case? The CandyShell combines a shock-absorbent layer inside to protect against bumps with a tough outer shell of polycarbonate. There are also ridges to create a color contrast pattern and enhance your grip on the iPhone. The button covers work well, the cut-outs are precise, and you get all-around protection. You can buy this case in various color combos.

[/cc-placement]

Spigen Tough Armor case

If you’re really concerned about dropping your iPhone 5s then Spigen has you covered with this case. The corners have air pockets to cushion any fall. The trade-off is that this case is chunky, with large angular button covers, and some people have had problems with the headphone jack. The cut-outs are precise and there’s one on the back to show off the Apple logo. It comes in a choice of six colors.

Tylt Energi Sliding Power Case

We can all use a bit of extra power when we’re on the go and this battery case provides up to nine hours of additional talk time for your iPhone 5 or 5s. Considering it’s packing a 2500mAh battery, it manages to add minimal bulk, and it has a surprisingly slim design. There’s an interior protective case that you can easily slide in and out of the main battery case. You’ll get a black one and a contrasting color option, so you can take your pick. The battery case also has an LED light to indicate charge and it comes with a power cable that also allows you to sync without removing the case. This is a well-designed bit of kit.

Marware FlipVue

Here’s a genuine leather wallet case that flips open from the bottom with a magnetic clasp to keep it securely closed. The interior is lined with soft microfiber to prevent any scratches and there’s a pocket for storing credit cards or ID. Even with the case on, you’ll still enjoy unfettered access to the ports and controls, there’s even a cut-out on the back for the camera and flash.

Acase iPhone 5s Case

The Acase is a fairly svelte offering with a layer of shock-absorbing silicone and a polycarbonate cover with a grippy rubber coating. It has silicone pads to protect your ports and there are cutouts for the camera and controls. It comes in a wide range of colors.

Griffin KaZoo Case for iPhone 5

Whether you’ve plunked down cash for an iPhone 5 for your kid or you just love cartoon owls, the KaZoo case from Griffin might just tempt you. This basic, soft silicone case offers full access to controls, ports, and the display. Why not wrap your iPhone in a cute owl?

Case-Mate Barely There Case for iPhone 5

This slim case combines a hard outer shell with a silicone liner to cushion your device. It gives you basic protection without adding bulk. It’s a classic, minimalist design with a comfortable soft-touch finish. It comes in a wide range of matte colors with a subtle inlaid logo.

Editors’ Recommendations

























