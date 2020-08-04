Stephenie Meyer Releases Midnight Sun: Where the Twilight Cast Is Now

After being in the band 100 Monkeys from 2008 to 2012, the actor who played Jasper Hale continued doing TV and small movies after the Twilight Saga ended, but also focused on making more music, dropping a solo album called American Spirit Blues.

In one of those odd twists of fate that luckily turned out OK, Rathbone was aboard a Jetblue flight in 2014 that had to make an emergency landing after an engine explosion. He tweeted all about it, including how he and his wife since 2013, Sheila Hafsadi, and then-2-year-old son, Monroe, had to exit via the emergency slide.

He makes his home in Austin, Texas, with Sheila and their three children: Monroe, daughter Presley and son Felix, who was just born in December 2019.

A video he posted of himself on April 7, 2020, playing his guitar merited a comment from his Twilight sister Nikki Reed, who wrote, “Omg this made me miss you! Thinking of Portland and the many late nights watching you play 25 interments at once and totally in awe of your multi-tasking skills.”