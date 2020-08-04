Spirit posts second straight quarterly loss as virus hits aero parts demand By

© . The headquarters of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, is seen in Wichita
2/2
() – Airplane parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (N:) reported a loss for the second straight quarter on Tuesday, as its main customers Boeing Co (N:) and Airbus SE (PA:) further cut production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spirit, among the air industry’s biggest parts suppliers, posted a net loss of about $256 million, or $2.46 per share, in the second quarter ended July 2, compared with a profit of $168 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue plunged 68% to $644.6 million.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.